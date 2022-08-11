Applications for the Festival and Event Marketing Grant available this Monday

The Acadia Convention and Visitors Commission will be accepting the first round of applications for the Festival and Event Marketing Grant this Monday, August 15, 2022.

The grant application is open to all organizations who plan and promote events and festivals in Acadia Parish. Funding from this grant must be used for advertising the festival or event occurring in the calendar year 2023.

Applicants will be able to use eligible funding expenses on the creation and placement of print, radio, tv, digital advertisements, print brochures and billboards.

Applications are due August 31st, and awardees will be announced on September 12th.

The guidelines and application will be available for download on Monday August 15, 2022 at acadiatourism.org/grant.

If you have any questions, please call the APCVC office at 337-783-2108 or email stevie@acadiatourism.org.