Antique tractors and classic cars on display in Downtown Crowley

Classic cars and tractors were on display along main street in Crowley.

As part of the 6th Annual Rice City Classic Car & Antique Tractor show, a number of cars and tractors were parked along Crowley historic main street for viewing

The event was free and open to the public. Along with the car and tractor show, a jambalaya cook off was held.

Prizes for first, second and third place winners were given out.

"We would just like for people to come out and see Downtown Crowley. The whole purpose of this is so people can see our beautiful downtown. We have been working on this for many many years and wer are finally there," Organizer Hank Capel said.

