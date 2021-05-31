Another shooting in Crowley this weekend

A second shooting within days happened at the Westwood Apartments on Saturday, Crowley Police say.

On Wednesday, one person died in a shooting at the complex, Crowley Police said at the time.

On Saturday night, another shooting happened at the complex. Two people were shot; they sustained minor injuries, Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

As of today, detectives have no leads because no one involved, and no witnesses, are cooperating with police, he says.

If you have information on either shooting, you can call Acadia Crime Stoppers with information. The number is (337) 789-8477.

Broussard said that everyone except the suspect in Friday night's shooting has been released from the hospital. That happened at the City Bar and involved an allegedly drunk man who wouldn't leave the bar and was hitting his date. He is accused of shooting into a crowd that was trying to get him to leave; he also was shot. The three people he's accused of shooting have been released, but he's still in the hospital, the chief said.