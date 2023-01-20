Another 18-wheeler crash closed Estherwood Pontoon Bridge

The 18-wheeler driver, was driving through the bridge when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The trucking company the driver works for is, A77 Freight LLC which is based out of North Carolina.

Law enforcement was on the scene, to direct traffic and make sure motorists are safe in the area.

"Anytime something like that happens, we do make provisions to make sure people if anything happens or any type of emergency or if we have to respond to any type of call we have those troopers on the opposite side of the area ready to respond." said, Trooper Derek Senegal Lake Charles Troop D PIO.

The accident happened this morning here on the Estherwood Pontoon Bridge, which is the main route for many residents in the area.

There are people there getting off the crawfish bait which was on the 18 wheeler.

The driver is safe, and no one was injured.

This is the second accident involving a heavy trailer that occurred on this bridge.

The last one happened this past September.