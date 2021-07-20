Acadia Sheriff's Office to hold blood drive on Wednesday

A blood drive for Our Lady of Lourdes will take place on Wednesday, July 21 at the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Those wishing to donate should arrive at the sheriff's office, located at 1037 Capital Avenue in Crowley, between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Donors are asked to eat before donating, bring a picture ID, and wear a face covering.

Healthy individuals 17 and older (16 with parental consent) can give blood to help Our Lady of Lourdes recover from a severe blood and platelet shortage.

For more information donors can call 337-470-4483.

