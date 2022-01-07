Acadia Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teenager from Rayne

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Rayne.

Deputies say 16-year-old Bryana Brown is believed to have left her home on Charlie Arceneaux Road during the night of Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Brown is described as being between 5'4" and 5'6" tall and 105 to 115 pounds with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Taatum Rubin at 337-788-8724.

