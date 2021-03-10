UPDATE: Missing Acadia Parish woman found safe

UPDATE: Michelle Lejeune has been located and is safe, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms.

-------------------

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is currently attempting to locate a reported missing person.

They are searching for Michelle Lejeune who was last seen on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at around 4:00 p.m. She was seen walking, barefoot, northbound on Hwy 91 from Estherwood, La toward the Egan Petro truck stop.

The sheriff's office provided photos of Lejeune from the day she was last seen.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8772

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel