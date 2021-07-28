Acadia Sheriff's Office looking for Eunice vehicle burglary suspect

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a recent vehicle burglary.

Detectives say the incident occurred on July 21 in the 800 Block of Sittig Street in Eunice.

A photo of the suspect was posted to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspect involved is asked to contact detectives at 337-788-8725.

