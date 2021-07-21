Acadia Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a blood drive for Our Lady of Lourdes on Wednesday.

It took place at the sheriff's office on Capitol Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Healthy individuals 17 and older (16 with parental consent) were able to give blood to help Our Lady of Lourdes recover from a severe blood and platelet shortage. Organizers say they're thankful for those who donated to assist Lourdes.

"We've been doing this for a few years now, and we're really glad to do with our employees and anybody from the public who wants to come out and donate because it's donating life," said Sheriff K.P. Gibson. "It might be somebody you don't even know, but it's just really important to know that you're giving something back to try and help those in need."

For more information donors can call 337-470-4483.

