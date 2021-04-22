Acadia Sheriff details results of 45 day campaign to make communities safer in the parish

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday provided details on a 45 day campaign focused on making communities safer by getting illegal guns and narcotics off of the streets.

From March 3 to April 18, 2021 deputies seized weapons, narcotics and a vehicle during the patrols. Those patrols, Sheriff KP Gibson says, culminated in 775 stops, including pedestrian and traffic stops.

Gibson says that 412 were made in Crowley, 182 in Rayne, 138 in Church Point, and 44 in the Iota community. Of those stops, 56 felony investigations were started with 69 individuals being arrested during the operation.

Those people are facing various weapons and narcotics charges.

Gibson says that 17 illegal weapons were seized from residents who were arrested along with 1,400 grams of illegal substances. $43,000 and one vehicle were also seized in connection to the campaign.

In 45 days, only two shootings have been worked by parish deputies. Gibson says those two incidents include a shooting at the Kathy Apartments where a victim was shot in foot and another "shots-fired" incident. Gibson says this shows that the work the deputies have done is making the community safer.

"Any town in and around the parish should feel safe," he states.

District Attorney Don Landry was in attendance at the press conference and said he is working with the sheriff's office on these cases. He commended all those involved for the work of keeping the community safe from violence.

"This will go a long way in helping the District Attorney's office in our goal of keeping communities we serve safe. The result of the operations show that this is the way to go. A proactive effort," Landry said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel