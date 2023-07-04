Acadia Parish Sheriff's investigating homicide

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.

Police said the homicide is believed to have occurred Sunday evening at Kathy Apartments just west of Crowley.

Deputies were called for a shots fired incident and no one was reported injured at that time, according to police.

On Monday evening, deputies were advised of a deceased individual discovered on the property of Kathy Apartments. The individual is believed to be a victim of Sunday nights shooting.

Deputies are working the case and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

