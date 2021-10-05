Acadia Parish School System certified staff getting $700 bonus

CROWLEY, La. — For the next three years, Acadia Parish certified teachers will receive $700 yearly supplements.

Teachers say this will better the kids' experience in the classroom.

Some at Monday’s School Board meeting say sometimes they reach into their own pocket to ensure their classroom has all the resources students need to succeed.

"The children, they're given to me from their parents,” said Frances Miller, who teaches Pre-K in the parish. “I feel like for me to really do my job, I need to spend what I need to get them whatever they need to be successful. Even though they're 4 or 5 years old, they're our future."

She's about to retire -- but still excited for the extra $700.

"As a person it makes me feel valued, that they really decided to make the vote,” she said. “$700 ... I can't speak for other teachers, but probably half of that is going back in my classroom."

A sentiment echoed by members of the school board.

"that's what we can do as a board, it is our responsibility to ensure these salaries for these people that work so hard,” said Rebecca Atkinson, representing district 4.

After debate, an initial $500 bonus was bumped up to $700 for certified teachers for the next three years.

"So, we knew it was coming to this board, to this meeting, and teachers found out it was coming to this meeting, and they rallied, and in the process, we got 700 until 2024,” said Milton Simar, representing district 8.

Atkinson says it is the board's job to make sure they can retain teachers in Acadia parish and attract other qualified educators from other parishes to join their school system.

She says incentives like this one are a way to accomplish thi

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel