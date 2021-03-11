Acadia Parish road crews and waste workers return to five day work week

CROWLEY, La. — Acadia Parish employees including road crews and bulk waste workers will return to their regular eight-hour work days for five days a week starting in April.

Acadia Parish Police Jury Vice President Steve Comeaux told KATC that these workers will join other parish employees who are now returning to regular work days each week after this week's meeting.

"You can't work on roads and ditches in the dark," said Comeaux of the workers' previous schedule of a10-hour, 4 day work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel