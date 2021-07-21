Watch
Acadia Parish: needs public to identify an alleged suspect involved in passing a counterfeit cash out voucher

The crime occurred at the Black Gold Casino in Duson on June 16, 2021, and have yet to identify, they say.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 17:21:15-04

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public's help in identifying an alleged suspect involved in passing a counterfeit cash out voucher, they say on a Facebook post.

If the public has any information, they ask those to contact Acadia Parish's detectives at 337-788-8725.

