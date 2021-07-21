Acadia Parish: needs public to identify an alleged suspect involved in passing a counterfeit cash out voucher

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public's help in identifying an alleged suspect involved in passing a counterfeit cash out voucher, they say on a Facebook post.

The crime occurred at the Black Gold Casino in Duson on June 16, 2021, and have yet to identify, they say.

If the public has any information, they ask those to contact Acadia Parish's detectives at 337-788-8725.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel