Acadia Parish: Major accident near White Oak Hwy. and Henry Bieber Rd.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office smart phone app Saturday night, deputies are on scene of a major accident on White Oak Highway and Henry Bieber Rd.

They ask drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

