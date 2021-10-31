Watch
Acadia Parish: Major accident near White Oak Hwy. and Henry Bieber Rd.

Posted at 10:21 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 23:21:13-04

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office smart phone app Saturday night, deputies are on scene of a major accident on White Oak Highway and Henry Bieber Rd.

They ask drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

