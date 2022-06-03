Acadia Parish litter abatement bags couches, recliners, trampoline in three-month update

Three months since their last update, Acadia Parish has provided the latest on their trash pick-up efforts.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement crew worked 34 days during the months of March, April & May picking up litter throughout the parish. They matched their trash bag total from their work in the first two months of 2022.

A total of 575 bags of trash were picked up along with many other items disposed of on our parish roads.

A breakdown of the trash and debris included 67 tires, a bedroom set, 3 couches, 3 box springs, 2 recliners, 12 pallets, 5 ice chests, a baby bed and a trampoline.

In January and February 2022, the program worked 24 days picking up litter. In that time they recovered a total of 575 bags of trash were picked up along with, more than 400 bottles, 4 mattresses, 99 tires, a pile of shingles, a sink, a toilet and the front end of a car which were disposed of on parish roads.

In December 2021, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement Program worked 17 days. Through those days, crews picked up 359 bags of trash, 33 tires, and 1 mattress

In November 2021, crews in Acadia Parish were out cleaning local roadways again working 13 days.

On those days they picked up 276 bags of trash, 10 tires and a recliner.

During the month of October 2021, the Litter Abatement Program worked 15 days and picked up some more interesting items. According to the Sheriff's Office, that month, crews picked up a total of 339 bags of trash, along with 14 tires, 2 piles of siding, 2 bumpers, 2 car seats, 2 ice chests, 1 recliner and a freezer.

This program is in partnership with the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

