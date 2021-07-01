Acadia Parish inmates collect 456 bags of trash in June

Acadia Parish Inmate Litter Abatement Crew began trash pick-up during the month of June.

The sheriff's office says that inmates picked up trash for 14 days in various areas of the parish.

During the two weeks of work, 456 bags of trash were collected along with numerous items including mattresses, washers, dryers, trampolines and tires.

APSO says the program is a cooperative agreement between the sheriff’s office and Acadia Parish Police Jury.

