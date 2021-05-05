Acadia Parish deputies searching for runaway teen from Rayne

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Jessie Hebert was last seen on Tuesday, May 4 in the area of Buckskin Lane in Rayne.

Hebert was wearing a red shirt with the words "Thing Dad," shorts and a black backpack.

The sheriff's office says that Hebert has family connections in Estherwood and may be heading in that direction.

Anyone with information on Hebert's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 337-788-8724.

