Acadia Parish deputies searching for runaway

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office
Tyler Vories
Tyler Vories.jpg
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 21, 2021
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Deputies say 16-year-old Tyler Vories left his home in Basile during the night of June 21, 2021.

Vories is described as a black male, 121 pounds, 5’9” in height, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shirt, gray shorts, black socks and Nike slippers. It is believed he may be in the Eunice, Mamou or Ville Platte area.

If you have any information on the location of this juvenile, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or your local law enforcement agency.

