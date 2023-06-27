Acadia Parish Crimestoppers: Help needed solving shooting

Acadia Parish, LA - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with solving a shooting incident that took place on West Northern Avenue in Acadia Parish.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, at approximately 8:00pm on January 15,2023, two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of West Northern and Capitol Avenue when an unknown suspect(s) began firing at the vehicle ahead of them.

The victim's vehicle was struck once but no one was injured.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver sedan and was last seen heading south on Capitol Ave.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to call the TIPS line at 337-789-TIPS or download their PC app to report your tip.