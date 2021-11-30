Acadia Parish crews continue litter abatement efforts

In November, crews in Acadia Parish were out cleaning local roadways.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, the litter abatement crew continued their work around the parish. During the month of November they worked 13 days.

On those days they picked up 276 bags of trash, 10 tires and a recliner.

"We appreciate the work of this crew helping to clean Acadia Parish," Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

During the month of October, the Litter Abatement Program worked 15 days and picked up some more interesting items.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that month, crews picked up a total of 339 bags of trash, along with 14 tires, 2 piles of siding, 2 bumpers, 2 car seats, 2 ice chests, 1 recliner and a freezer.

