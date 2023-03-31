Acadia Parish Chamber sites increase in community involvement

People living in Acadia Parish now have better insight as to what's been going on in the parish.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff, Police Jury President and the Parish Superintendent shed some light on some issues, challenges and growth.

The Chamber of Commerce sites an increase in community involvement since the pandemic.

President and CEO of Acadia Parish Chamber, Meagan Duhon said, "What's been going over over the past year and what's to come, their plans going forward, addressing issues and challenges that they might be facing right now and shedding that light to the community. As a Chamber we find that there is a direct correlation between the community being in the know and involved and engaged and the success of that community."