Acadia deputies looking for runaway missing since September

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Sixteen-year-old Bryana Brown left her residence on Charlie Arceneaux Rd., in Rayne during the night of September 17, 2022.

Brown is described as a black female weighing 120 pounds and 5’ 4” in height. She has brown eyes and changes her hair color with wigs.

It is believed she may be in the Kinder area.

If you have any information on the location of this juvenile, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or your local law enforcement agency.

