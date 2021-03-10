Acadia deputies looking for missing man

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a local man reported missing in January.

Brock Jorden Comeaux, 28, has ties to Crowley and Rayne.

He was last seen January 2, 2021 in the neighborhood of Bird Village, south of Rayne. He was wearing blue jeans, work boots, a camo jacket and possibly a black shirt. He's described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 180 pounds.

Here's his picture:

If you have seen him, or have information about his whereabouts, please call Detective Nick Miller at 788-8723.

