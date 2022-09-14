Acadia Crime Stoppers seeking help locating sex offender

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for your help in locating Derrick James Breaux for sex offender registry violations.

Derrick James Breaux was convicted of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. He is 33 years of age and is described as a black male with black hair & brown eyes. He is 5’8” in height, weighing 110 lbs.

His last known address is 127 Chico Ally in Church Point.

Breaux is wanted for Failure to Register as a Convicted Sex Offender by Providing False Information, 2nd Offense. Bond is set at $25k.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this fugitive you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Breaux’s apprehension and arrest.