Acadia Crime Stoppers: Identity Theft

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying an individual wanted for Identity Theft.

The victim discovered fraudulent purchases were made with their bank card on October 21, 2022.

A person of interest was captured on video surveillance using the victim’s card at three different Lowes locations in Opelousas, Lafayette and Crowley.

The subject is described as a white male with a slim build wearing a face mask, MMA Elite tshirt and a tan baseball cap.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.