Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating hit and run suspect

The Iota Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving two vehicles that occurred in the 900 block of East 5th Street. This incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on October 8, 2022.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model 4-door Nissan sedan, white in color.

It is believed to be a Maxima or Altima with damage to the driver’s side front end and door areas.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on Hwy. 91 towards Egan.

The photo shown in the video above is not the actual vehicle.

