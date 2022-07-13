Acadia Crime Stoppers: Construction site burglaries

Over the past few months, new construction sites have been hit by thieves, stealing various materials being used to complete these homes.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felony theft of an A/C unit that occurred in the 600 block of Everest Rd. This theft happened sometime between May 11th and June 2nd, 2022.

Unknown suspect(s) cut the lines to the unit and removed it from the new residential property while it was still under construction. The stolen unit is described as a Carrier 3 ton Double Down model, gray in color valued at over $3k.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.