Acadia Crime Stoppers: April 2023 shooting

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for help to solve a shooting that happened in April on West 10th Street.

The shooting happened April 11 at about 11 p.m. in the 600 block of West 10th.

Multiple suspects came out of a wooded area and started shooting at a group of people who had gathered outside. The suspects are believed to be either juveniles or young men. They were last seen being picked up by a grand sedan that is might have been a Grand Marquis.

Two people were struck by gunfire in the incident, police say.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.