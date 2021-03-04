2021 Rayne Frog Festival canceled

The 2021 Rayne Frog Festival has been canceled.

In a statement from the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, the board of directors made the decision to cancel due to COVID-19 Guidelines in place.

Next year's Frog Festival is in the works. The chamber says the 2022 event will be their 50th Anniversary celebration. They expect to be back bigger and better than ever they say.

See their full statement below:

"It is with a heavy heart that the Rayne Chamber of Commerce board of directors has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Frog Festival. It is our goal to produce stellar events within our community and to be respectful to the Covid-19 guidelines as well as our generous sponsors. With that being said, it is in the best interest to move forward with this extremely tough decision. The good news is that the 2022 Frog Festival will be our 50th Anniversary Celebration and we are working on providing the best experience for our community as we honor this momentous occasion. We look forward to coming back bigger and better than ever!"

