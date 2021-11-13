On Thursday night in Acadia Parish, people gathered in the heart of historic Downtown Crowley for the 13th annual Taste of Crowley.

There, attendees got to enjoy a fun night of food, drinks, music and art.

Janie Morrison, Director of Crowley Main Street tells KATC, "For everybody here tonight, I hope they take away a good experience filled with lots of food, a little bit of drink, just a really fun experience that you know, and they can take away that this is an event that we are hosting to promote our historic downtown which is what this organization is all about."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel