Watch
CommunityCrime Stoppers

Actions

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office: Help from public needed in solving Alyson Drive shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
427picofcrimestoppers.JPG
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 18:52:29-04

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Alyson Drive in the Clearview Subdivision. This incident occurred just before 9:00pm on March 28, 2021.

An unknown suspect fired rounds into an occupied residence, accoridng to Sheriff KP Gibson. Bullets entered the home but no one was injured. A vehicle of interest was captured on video surveillance at the time of the shooting. It was traveling east on Lovell St. and is described as a light color four-door pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.