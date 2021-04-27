Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office: Help from public needed in solving Alyson Drive shooting

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Alyson Drive in the Clearview Subdivision. This incident occurred just before 9:00pm on March 28, 2021.

An unknown suspect fired rounds into an occupied residence, accoridng to Sheriff KP Gibson. Bullets entered the home but no one was injured. A vehicle of interest was captured on video surveillance at the time of the shooting. It was traveling east on Lovell St. and is described as a light color four-door pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

