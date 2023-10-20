Above-normal temperatures to stick around for a while; little to no rain chances in the short-term

TONIGHT: Cool & turning comfortable

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm

DISCUSSION

Welcome to UL Homecoming weekend!

Saturday will start out with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday's 24-hr forecast

Highs Saturday afternoon will push the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots.

Some high level clouds will mix in with sunshine throughout the day.

Although quite warm, the humidity will be more bearable.

We'll call Sunday partly sunny as even more high level clouds roll in.

Graf Model Sunday

Highs will push the mid-upper 80s to round out the weekend.

Much of next week will continue to feature temperatures above normal as a warm, more humid pattern settles in.

Rain chances will remain slim to none through about Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

Thereafter, our next front may be ready to approach and could deliver on some better rain chances and cooler weather.

We'll iron out those long-range details in the days ahead.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS:

Tammy is now a hurricane and will impact the eastern Caribbean this weekend before re-curving harmlessly out to sea.

Rest of the basin is quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel