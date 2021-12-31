Abnormally warm weather continues into the New Year, before dramatic cool down

We've still got a couple of extremely warm days in Acadiana but there is a string of colder days finally in sight.

In the meantime, though, those temperatures are once again going to be flirting with records as highs on Friday and Saturday will both be in the lower 80s.

These temperatures are coming courtesy of a warm, muggy air mass that has been put in place by steady winds from the south, and those will continue to blow around 8-12 mph.

If you'll be out celebrating New Year's Eve late Friday there's no real issues with the forecast outside of those winds as it will stay warm, muggy, and quiet.

Moisture will keep plenty of clouds in the area with only patchy sunshine both Friday and Saturday, and will feed into showers and storms that develop ahead of the next front.

Active weather will start to pop up on Saturday afternoon with a couple of strong storms possible, and we'll be on the fringe of some severe weather.

Severe weather will be much more likely outside of Acadiana to the east and north but a few impressive thunderstorms could still pop up as the front moves through the area.

Once the front passes temperatures are going to drop dramatically, tumbling down into the low 40s (almost a 40 degree drop from Saturday's high) and they won't reach 50 Sunday afternoon.

Winds will whip around out of the north and it will be a blustery wrap up to the weekend, making it feel even colder outside.

Once the winds settle down Sunday night temperatures will drop, likely giving Acadiana its first hard freeze since February 2021.

