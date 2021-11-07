Abbeville U.S. veteran celebrates 100th birthday

From everyone here at KATC, we are sending birthday wishes to veteran Robert "Bob" LeBlanc today.

In Abbevile, Leblanc celebrated his birthday surrounded by loved ones.

He also had a special gift. Congressman Higgins had a flag presented to Leblanc that was flown over the United States Capital.

Donna Leblanc Thibodeaux, Leblanc's daughter, tells KATC, "He's very patriotic, and he loves his country. He served it well. So, we did make sure that we honored the military people. They stood and my daughter, Britlyn Thibodaux, sang "Proud to Be an American." It was really emotional for me."

