Abbeville redevelopment project to be launched by Acadiana's Nehemiah Projects

In Vermilion Parish, the Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana is planning for redevelopment, starting in Abbeville.

Plans are in the work to build a state-of-the-art- facility to house the Williams Scholar Academy, a charter school for grades 6-12.

"Right now our plans is in the architectural design," said Chairman and Reverend Walter August Jr. "We should have all of those plans have all of those plans by the end of September then there's a three month bidding process, and with the Lord's will, we will start by the end of January.

The Academy and Cultural Center will replace the historic, and recently demolished Herod Elementary School.

