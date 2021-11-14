Abbeville museum hosts "Star Spangled Saturday"

ABBEVILLE — Residents in Abbeville enjoyed "Star-Spangled Saturday."

The family-friendly event honored veterans and remember their stories from The French and Indian War to present day.

Attendees got to enjoy live music and food.

All free of charge.

Elista Istre, consultant for the Louisiana Military Museum told KATC, "Today , we have the first ever Veterans Heritage Festival. Here at the Louisiana Military Museum, our mission is to honor our veterans and remember their stories so we have living history. We have camp sites set up representing all of the different time periods of Louisiana's military history. So, we have demonstrations going on, we've got cooking going on, weapons, all sorts of things."

To visit the museum, it is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510. For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on Facebook, visit www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org or call 337.898.9645.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel