Abbeville honors late officer with a cook-off that will benefit scholarship in his name

Rice and Gravy cookoff in Abbeville to memorialize late Lt. scholarship
Posted at 12:47 AM, Aug 01, 2021
The Abbeville community gathered in Lafitte Drive-In park on Saturday around southern home-style meals to benefit a scholarship for a late police officer.

Abbeville Police Department loss one of their own, Lieutenant David Hardy, back in March.

Now, they want to continue his legacy by honoring a scholarship in his name.

"He was a very big part of this community," said Trent Guidry, co-organizer of the event. "He's earned a lot of respect throughout this community, and we're here to just memorialize him and raise money to support a scholarship in his name. The scholarship is going to be awarded to a student of Vermilion Parish unselected at this time, but they will be chosen throughout the next few months."

Categories for the cook-off included chicken, pork, beef and seafood.

A live and silent auction were included at the event.

