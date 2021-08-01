Abbeville honors late officer with a cook-off that will benefit scholarship in his name

The Abbeville community gathered in Lafitte Drive-In park on Saturday around southern home-style meals to benefit a scholarship for a late police officer.

Abbeville Police Department loss one of their own, Lieutenant David Hardy, back in March.

Now, they want to continue his legacy by honoring a scholarship in his name.

"He was a very big part of this community," said Trent Guidry, co-organizer of the event. "He's earned a lot of respect throughout this community, and we're here to just memorialize him and raise money to support a scholarship in his name. The scholarship is going to be awarded to a student of Vermilion Parish unselected at this time, but they will be chosen throughout the next few months."

Categories for the cook-off included chicken, pork, beef and seafood.

A live and silent auction were included at the event.

