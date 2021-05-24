Abbeville family loses everything in a house fire

ABBEVILLE — An Abbeville family is without a home after losing everything in a house fire that happened last Monday on Lark Road. The family says the house had wiring issues and a leaking roof, and believe the fire was caused by last week's severe storms that rolled through Acadiana.

Avery Leleux, father and husband, says the family was at the grocery store at the time the fire started.

"As we were coming home, turning down Lark Road, we just saw fire trucks and the entire fire department was there it seemed like," says Leleux. "I would have never imagined that it would have been our house."

Leleux says he immediately ran inside the house not only to try and salvage whatever he could, but to rescue his three dogs, but he was stopped by the firefighters.

"Nico and Sheba, two of our dogs were still in the house," says Leleux. "It took them about twenty minutes to find Nico because he was hiding somewhere in the house, but when they finally got them out they put both of them on oxygen and we brought them to the vet."

While those two dogs were safely rescued and recovering, one did not.

"He was a thirteen-week-old Husky Shepard mix," says Leleux. "We only had him for about two weeks."

As the family continues to try and cope with the loss of their home and beloved pet, they are grateful to still have one another.

"I mean I think, what if this would have happened while we were sleeping or while I was at work and they were home alone," says Leleux. "As bad as it was, I guess it was the best timing for something like this to happen."

The family has a Go-Fund-Me Account set up to help them get back on their feet.

If you'd like to help, you can find it here.

