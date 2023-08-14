A weak front could bring dry air and worsen drought

The week may be new, but unfortunately for Acadiana, the weather doesn't seem to be.

Record temperatures return for yet another day Monday afternoon, with highs expected to push up to around 103.

As has been the case more often than not this summer we will have another Excessive Heat Warning through out the rest of the day.

A weak front is expected to move through on Tuesday which could lead to our triple digit streak getting broken on Wednesday.

Temperatures won't drop all that much, in fact, it looks like Wednesday will still be 99.

The drier air that will move in could make for a more comfortable start to the day on Thursday and should help slightly with the heat index.

Unfortunately though that dry air will worsen drought conditions along with our fire weather.

Remember Acadiana is under an extreme drought and a burn ban has been issued for the entire state.

