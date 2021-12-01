A warmer stretch of days to end the week

A beautiful stretch of weather continues on Wednesday with the start of an extended stretch of warm weather.

The highs on Wednesday will be sitting in the mid and upper 70s and even the lows will stay a little warmer only dropping into the low 50s.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap once again for the middle of the week, and that will be the case again for Thursday before clouds move into the area on Friday.

There are some changes on the way for the weekend with clouds starting to arrive on Friday afternoon and likely sticking around through the weekend.

A few isolated showers will be possible through the weekend, but it looks like there will be more showers on the way for the start of next week.

We'll have a front moving through on Monday bringing some more widespread showers, but that front will eventually stall and keep the clouds and showers in place.

The heaviest rain is expected on Wednesday of next week which could be accompanied by some thunderstorms as well.

