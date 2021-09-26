A.V.A. raises funds to support veterans with mental health needs

An Acadiana veteran's organization raised awareness on Saturday for the mental health of veterans.

The Acadiana Veteran Alliance held a "cars and coffee" event to raise money in Lafayette.

They say 18 veterans die by suicide each day.

"Today with the help of Scottie and all of the great attendees of car owners that are out here, we're able to raise funds to put towards our local A.V.A.'s heal program, and get our local veterans help when it comes to P.T.S.," said Millicenet Nugent, Executive Director of Acadiana Veteran Alliance.

To support Acadiana Veteran Alliance, click here.

