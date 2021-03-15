A soggy start to a rainy week

The forecast is very unsettled to start the week, showers and storms seem to be the main order of business for the next several days.

Monday will kick things off with a round of showers and a few storms to start the day as a front makes its initial push through the area.

Showers on Monday should stay scattered and even with a few possible rumbles of thunder there's no severe weather expected Monday.

It's going to be a warm, muggy, breezy day with winds out of the south around 8-12 mph and gusting a little higher and highs in the upper 70s.

These winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico will work on destabilizing the atmosphere ahead of the next storm system which will swing through on Wednesday.

There's a chance that Wednesday's front will bring some severe weather to Acadiana with a chance for a few severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds.

The strongest storms on Wednesday look like they will move through in the late afternoon and evening and will be clearing through the overnight hours.

A big freshen up is coming for the end of the week with cooler, drier weather and plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

This forecast will evolve over the next few days so be sure to stay tuned to KATC both on air and online for the latest.

