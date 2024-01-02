A rainy forecast offers up some drought relief

Acadiana's El Nino winter continues this week with on and off rain chances starting Tuesday night and lasting into next week.

Most of the day Tuesday will be quiet and cool as sunny skies pushes temperatures up into the low 60s.

Clouds will then move in for the evening and thicken overnight, eventually giving way to a round of rain that will get started after midnight.

Periods of heavy rain will continue until day break across the region and we may pick up a half inch to an inch of rain.

Those who commute early on Wednesday will need to give themselves extra time out on the roads and be mindful of some localized street flooding.

Temperatures won't rebound much on Wednesday and we'll stay in the 50s for the next few days, even with sunshine arriving Wednesday afternoon and continuing Thursday.

Showers will return for the end of the week spreading across Acadiana Friday evening and lingering into Saturday and then taking a break again until Monday.

It's hard to complain about the rain after such a dry stretch across Louisiana, and this will help continue to get us out of drought.

Since there's breaks in the round of rain we're not expecting flooding to be an issue and the ground should have plenty of time to soak up the new rain amounts.

