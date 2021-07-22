A new trail captures the historic side of Lafayette

A new park trail, with a historic name, now connects Parc Sans Souci to the Acadian Cultural Center.

The Lafayette Atakapa-Ishak Trail Project at 501 Fisher Road, gives significance to Lafayette's earliest residents, the Atakapa-Ishak or "the Atakapa people," according to the tribe's page.

The new trail includes elements like: trail maps at both ends of the trail, bicycle road markings, trail way-finding and directional signs, designated bike lanes, “Share the Road” signs, bicycle road markings, a solar-lighted multi-use, 7-foot wide concrete trail segment through Beaver Park, under the Highway 90 Vermilion River bridge, a trail head with bike racks and a picnic table at the Acadian Cultural Center, according to Lafayette's Consolidated Government Facebook page.

This trail was funded through the Recreation Trails Program for Louisiana (RTPL), they say.

