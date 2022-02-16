A mild Wednesday gives way to Thursday's storms

After a beautiful stretch of days here in Acadiana we will start to transition to a much stormier day with an impressive cold front moving through on Thursday.

In advance of that front clouds will build gather through Wednesday afternoon, with a few streamer showers moving across the area in the evening.

Despite an increase in cloud cover temperatures will still be in the mid 70s, making it the mildest day we've had this week.

Daniel Phillips

The arrival of the clouds will be the early signs that the front is on the way, and the clouds will be followed by an increase in wind speed.

Winds on Wednesday will be blowing around 10-15 mph and that will increase through the night and into Thursday morning.

The main front is expected to move across the area on Thursday mid-day, bringing showers and storms to all of south Louisiana.

A few strong storms will be possible, particularly in the very northern reaches of Acadiana, but for the most part the severe threat will primarily be to our north and east.

Daniel Phillips

That being said we'll still have to watch some of the storms as they move through as some of the ingredients will be there for some stronger storms.

Storms will start to exit the region Thursday evening, and the cold air will start to rush back in sending temperatures into the low 40s by Friday morning.

Winds will stay gusty and out of the north making wind chill a factor on Friday and the highs are going to be in the low 50s with gradual clearing skies.

