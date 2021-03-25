A final round of severe weather on Thursday

Acadiana isn't out of the woods just yet.

It's been a very busy weather week across Louisiana with a nagging front keeping showers and storms in the forecast.

Thursday will bring the last weather maker of the week with another energetic front pushing across the area sparking yet another round of possible severe thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will start to fire up late in in the morning and through the early afternoon, peak time for storms will fall in a window between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with western parts of Acadiana seeing the showers first.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail which will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado or two can not be ruled out so the radar should be watched closely.

Unlike Tuesday's round of storms these will be moving quickly, so while localized flooding will be possible the water will go down as fast as it rises as the storms move across the area.

Once the front pushes through we can start to catch our breath a little bit and we will start to see the clouds clearing out and temperatures starting to drop.

While we will wake up to sunny skies on Friday those clouds eventually will move back in and unfortunately it looks like it'll be a fairly gray weekend.

