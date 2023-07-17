A few showers possible in the afternoon, but mostly it's a lot of heat

A few showers will be possible on Monday, but has been the case all summer long, heat will remain the major issue.

It'll be the sixth day in a row that Acadiana will have a Heat Advisory issued as the heat index is set to push to about 110.

Temperatures will stay hot through most of the week so it'll likely be Day 7 and Day 8 on Tuesday and Wednesday as both days are expected to be hotter.

Showers and storms will be possible on Monday but there likely won't be as many as we enjoyed on Sunday.

Acadiana could certainly do with some rain as the area slips into drought conditions during this unrelenting summer.

Looking ahead through the rest of this week there's not a lot to write about as it'll be very hot and very dry.

