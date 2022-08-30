A few pop up showers but drying out a little this week

It is safe to say that we are absolutely in the dog days of summer here in south Louisiana.

The days may (slowly) be getting shorter but the temperatures seem as hot as ever, and the afternoon showers remain a daily occurrence.

Rain chances are going to remain around 50% which means we'll be slightly drier outside on Tuesday, but an umbrella still wouldn't be the worst idea.

A dip in rain chances means a rise in temperatures and the highs are expected to crawl up to the low 90s with a heat index that tops out between 103-105.

It's going to be getting hotter through the rest of the week as rain chances slide, with Thursday expected to be the driest with only a 30% chance of rain.

This drop in precipitation won't last too long with a front stalling over Acadiana on Friday and keeping the door open for wet weather through the weekend.

