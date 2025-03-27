A burst to forecasts - Federal cuts threaten weather balloons

Weather balloons and radar are both crucial tools used to track and predict storms, but they play very different roles in weather forecasting. The National Weather Service (NWS) has recently reduced the number of weather balloon launches due to federal funding cuts, a decision that has sparked concerns among local meteorologists and officials about the potential impact on storm predictions — particularly in Louisiana.

Louisiana climatologist Jay Grymes explained that weather models, like the Global Forecast System (GFS), rely on accurate data to predict storm patterns, temperatures, and severe weather risks. While these models are essential for local forecasts, the information they output depends on data collected by weather balloons, which gather atmospheric data from the surface to high altitudes.

“The upper air data is what builds our knowledge base in terms of the potential severity of storms,” Grymes said. “There’s no question in my mind that a reduction in the collection of upper air data by the NWS will negatively impact our forecast skill.”

Weather balloons provide detailed vertical profiles of the atmosphere, gathering data at multiple points to help meteorologists understand the structure of the atmosphere. This data is crucial for predicting severe weather days in advance, including the development of storms, hurricanes, and other extreme conditions.

Some locations launch multiple weather balloons daily, offering meteorologists a comprehensive look at atmospheric changes over the course of 24 hours. Without this data, forecasts become less precise, particularly for severe weather events.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) voiced his support for maintaining regular weather balloon launches and ensuring the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which oversees the NWS, is fully staffed and equipped to handle the demands of weather forecasting.

“We want to make sure NOAA is fully staffed and has the tools needed to predict weather patterns that are vital to Louisiana,” Cassidy said in a statement.

But why not rely on weather radar or satellites instead of weather balloons? While radar provides a real-time look at weather conditions on the ground, it does not offer the same depth of data as weather balloons when it comes to forecasting severe storms. Radar is excellent for tracking storms that are currently active, but meteorologists need lead time to predict the potential severity of storms, which requires more than just current conditions.

“Radars are great tools for what’s happening right now,” Grymes explained. “But when it comes to severe weather, we need days of lead time. That’s why we rely on data that comes from weather balloons to give us a better understanding of the atmosphere and potential storm developments.”

Satellites, while valuable for observing large-scale weather patterns, are limited when it comes to providing the level of detail needed for localized forecasts. Grymes noted that satellites aren’t as effective on a small scale, such as tracking weather systems between cities like New Iberia and Lafayette, which are just 20 miles apart. Small differences in weather patterns can have significant impacts, and satellites cannot provide that level of precision.

“There’s no other agency or group in the U.S. that collects upper air data as systematically and routinely as the NWS,” Grymes added.

Experts emphasize that weather forecasting requires the integration of multiple data sources — including weather balloons, radar, and satellites. These tools work together, much like the components of a car, where one part cannot function without the others. Without the upper air data collected by weather balloons, local weather forecasts may become less reliable, particularly in the face of severe weather events.

As federal funding cuts continue to affect the NWS, experts urge for continued support for weather balloon launches and other essential meteorological tools to ensure accurate storm forecasting for Louisiana and the rest of the country.

